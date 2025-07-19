$41.870.00
Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction leads with 36 attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

On July 19, 115 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 36 in the Pokrovsk direction and 17 in the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Russian troops launched 4 missile and 44 air strikes, used 1375 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4151 shellings.

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction leads with 36 attacks

Since the beginning of July 19, 115 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 36 in the Pokrovsk direction and 17 in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them. This was reported in its evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 115 combat engagements have been recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched four missile strikes using 31 missiles, 44 air strikes, dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1375 kamikaze drones and carried out 4151 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 17 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and carried out 288 artillery shellings.

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Lyptsi, and Starytsia.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the area of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled 13 enemy assaults in the areas of Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebryanka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Serebryanka area.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attacked three times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora, two attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian units, and the battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, eight combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 36 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Muravka, Oleksiyivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk. Our defenders repelled 35 assaults, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched air strikes on the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 67 occupiers were neutralized, 51 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one motorcycle, ten unmanned aerial vehicles, and one satellite communication terminal.

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by invaders in the areas of Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Maliivka. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place near Kamianka during the current day, and the enemy also launched air strikes on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place, and the enemy also launched air strikes on the settlements of Tyahynka and Lviv.

Recall

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's "Freedom of Russia Legion" successfully ambushed militants of the Rosgvardia's "Akhmat" unit near the village of Velyka Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 17. As a result of the car explosion, three "Akhmat" members were eliminated, and information about enemy logistics was obtained.

Trump told Zelensky on July 4 that Ukraine needs to go on the offensive - WP18.07.25, 14:16 • 6606 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
