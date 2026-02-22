112 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used 3,900 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3,900 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,313 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

According to updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike, used 50 missiles, conducted 66 air strikes, dropped 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,900 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,313 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, there was one combat engagement with the enemy. The enemy carried out 68 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the Dvorychanske area; the combat engagement is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Kupyansk direction, towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks in the area of Drobysheve and towards Novoserhiivka, Oleksandrivka, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times near Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filia and towards Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other enemy equipment during the day – General Staff

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 22 occupiers and wounded 19; destroyed 77 unmanned aerial vehicles, one artillery system, an electronic warfare station, two units of automotive equipment and four units of special equipment, also hit one artillery system, one electronic warfare station, seven units of automotive equipment and 12 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Stepove, Kalynivske, Ternove and towards Novozaporizhzhia. Air strikes hit the areas of Pokrovske, Prosiana.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske. Enemy air strikes hit the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Dolynka, Tersianka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novomykolaivka, Samiilivka, Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Prymorske and Stepove. Air strikes with guided aerial bombs hit the areas of Tavriiske, Komyshuvakha, Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

