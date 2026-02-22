$43.270.00
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 2328 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
02:20 PM • 14461 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 21946 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 24579 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 40135 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 48486 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 39698 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 64263 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 67718 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Publications
Exclusives
112 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used 3,900 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy used 3,900 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,313 shellings.

112 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used 3,900 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3,900 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,313 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

According to updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike, used 50 missiles, conducted 66 air strikes, dropped 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,900 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,313 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, there was one combat engagement with the enemy. The enemy carried out 68 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the Dvorychanske area; the combat engagement is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Kupyansk direction, towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks in the area of Drobysheve and towards Novoserhiivka, Oleksandrivka, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times near Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filia and towards Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other enemy equipment during the day – General Staff22.02.26, 07:35 • 4918 views

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 22 occupiers and wounded 19; destroyed 77 unmanned aerial vehicles, one artillery system, an electronic warfare station, two units of automotive equipment and four units of special equipment, also hit one artillery system, one electronic warfare station, seven units of automotive equipment and 12 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Stepove, Kalynivske, Ternove and towards Novozaporizhzhia. Air strikes hit the areas of Pokrovske, Prosiana.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske. Enemy air strikes hit the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Dolynka, Tersianka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novomykolaivka, Samiilivka, Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Prymorske and Stepove. Air strikes with guided aerial bombs hit the areas of Tavriiske, Komyshuvakha, Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements over the past day22.02.26, 08:28 • 4710 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk