According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the occupiers lost another 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other equipment in various sectors of the front. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Personnel: about 1,259,780 (+890) people

Tanks: 11,694 (+9) units

Armored combat vehicles: 24,069 (+6) units

Artillery systems: 37,470 (+41) units

MLRS: 1,652 (+1) units

Operational-tactical UAVs: 142,113 (+1,705) units

Automotive equipment and fuel tankers: 79,500 (+205) units

Special equipment: 4,073 units

Data on other categories of weapons, including aircraft (435 units), helicopters (348 units), and ships (29 units), remained unchanged over the past day. Information from the combat zones is currently being clarified, as the high intensity of fighting complicates the count.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi stated that the losses of the Russian army exceed the pace of its mobilization