Publications
Exclusives
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other enemy equipment during the day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy losses for the day: 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other equipment were destroyed. Total personnel losses reached 1,259,780 people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other enemy equipment during the day – General Staff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the occupiers lost another 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other equipment in various sectors of the front. This is reported by UNN.

Details

  • Personnel: about 1,259,780 (+890) people
    • Tanks: 11,694 (+9) units
      • Armored combat vehicles: 24,069 (+6) units
        • Artillery systems: 37,470 (+41) units
          • MLRS: 1,652 (+1) units
            • Operational-tactical UAVs: 142,113 (+1,705) units
              • Automotive equipment and fuel tankers: 79,500 (+205) units
                • Special equipment: 4,073 units

                  Data on other categories of weapons, including aircraft (435 units), helicopters (348 units), and ships (29 units), remained unchanged over the past day. Information from the combat zones is currently being clarified, as the high intensity of fighting complicates the count.

