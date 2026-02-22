$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 22857 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 21307 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 37920 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 35032 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 35832 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 34634 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28128 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24703 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28424 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back Russian troops, with 138 combat engagements recorded over the past day. The enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements over the past day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian troops. Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of combat operations was observed in the Huliaipole direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and a number of surrounding settlements. In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 29 assault actions, trying to break through the defense near Pokrovsk and Udachne, but all attempts were stopped by our units.

The enemy also showed activity in the Kostiantynivka direction, conducting 14 attacks, and in the Sloviansk direction, where 9 attempts to advance towards Yampil and Zakitne were stopped.

Aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces delivered painful strikes against the logistics and command of the occupiers over the past day, hitting two command posts, three command and observation posts, and three drone control points.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other enemy equipment during the day – General Staff22.02.26, 07:35 • 1438 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine