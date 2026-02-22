The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements over the past day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian troops. Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The highest intensity of combat operations was observed in the Huliaipole direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and a number of surrounding settlements. In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 29 assault actions, trying to break through the defense near Pokrovsk and Udachne, but all attempts were stopped by our units.

The enemy also showed activity in the Kostiantynivka direction, conducting 14 attacks, and in the Sloviansk direction, where 9 attempts to advance towards Yampil and Zakitne were stopped.

Aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces delivered painful strikes against the logistics and command of the occupiers over the past day, hitting two command posts, three command and observation posts, and three drone control points.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 occupiers, 9 tanks, and other enemy equipment during the day – General Staff