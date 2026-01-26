$43.170.00
Publications
Exclusives
110 out of 138 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

On the night of January 26, Ukraine repelled an attack of 138 enemy UAVs, neutralizing 110 of them. 21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.

110 out of 138 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 drones overnight, 110 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 26 (from 18:00 on January 25), the enemy attacked with 138 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, TOT Donetsk, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 110 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.  21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Enemy losses: Russia lost over 1000 soldiers and 917 UAVs in a day26.01.26, 07:31 • 1184 views

Julia Shramko

