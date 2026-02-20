$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 1146 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 7244 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 12416 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 14104 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 16543 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 31356 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13188 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20076 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50084 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82731 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
11 servicemen to be tried in Kyiv region for stealing almost 75 tons of fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office has sent to court cases against two groups of servicemen who traded diesel fuel for the army. In total, the theft of almost 75 tons of fuel was documented.

11 servicemen to be tried in Kyiv region for stealing almost 75 tons of fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region has sent to court cases against two groups of servicemen who traded diesel fuel intended for the army. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Details

In total, the theft of almost 75 tons of fuel was documented.

In the first episode, three servicemen from a unit in the Kyiv region sold almost 23 tons of fuel for 23.5 thousand US dollars

- the report says.

The head of the fuel service, the head of the automotive fuel warehouse, and a serviceman from another unit pumped diesel fuel from tanks and transported it for sale. To cover their tracks, they changed the license plates of buyers' cars to military ones and provided forged documents at the checkpoint.

The accomplices were exposed and detained in September 2025 in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Their actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The second episode concerns eight servicemen who, between November 2024 and March 2025, seized more than 50,000 liters of diesel fuel, causing damage to the state of almost UAH 1.9 million.

- noted in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The organizer was the deputy head of logistics of one of the units in the urban-type settlement of Desna, who involved seven more servicemen from different units. The accomplices fabricated fictitious orders for the movement of equipment and personnel, issued "travel sheets" for fictitious business trips, and wrote off fuel, creating artificial "surpluses" which they then sold, and distributed the proceeds among themselves.

The actions of the military were qualified under Part 3 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28 and Part 4 of Article 410, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Criminal organization exposed for state property fraud with damages exceeding UAH 36 million20.02.26, 14:57 • 1898 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine