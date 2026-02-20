11 servicemen to be tried in Kyiv region for stealing almost 75 tons of fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region has sent to court cases against two groups of servicemen who traded diesel fuel intended for the army. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Details

In total, the theft of almost 75 tons of fuel was documented.

In the first episode, three servicemen from a unit in the Kyiv region sold almost 23 tons of fuel for 23.5 thousand US dollars - the report says.

The head of the fuel service, the head of the automotive fuel warehouse, and a serviceman from another unit pumped diesel fuel from tanks and transported it for sale. To cover their tracks, they changed the license plates of buyers' cars to military ones and provided forged documents at the checkpoint.

The accomplices were exposed and detained in September 2025 in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Their actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The second episode concerns eight servicemen who, between November 2024 and March 2025, seized more than 50,000 liters of diesel fuel, causing damage to the state of almost UAH 1.9 million. - noted in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The organizer was the deputy head of logistics of one of the units in the urban-type settlement of Desna, who involved seven more servicemen from different units. The accomplices fabricated fictitious orders for the movement of equipment and personnel, issued "travel sheets" for fictitious business trips, and wrote off fuel, creating artificial "surpluses" which they then sold, and distributed the proceeds among themselves.

The actions of the military were qualified under Part 3 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28 and Part 4 of Article 410, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

