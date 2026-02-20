Criminal organization exposed for state property fraud with damages exceeding UAH 36 million

Law enforcement officers have exposed a criminal organization that was engaged in fraud with state property and embezzlement of funds from the state enterprise "Combine "Prohres"" of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine. The total amount of damages exceeds UAH 36 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, a pre-trial investigation is underway regarding officials of the state enterprise "Combine "Prohres" of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine. According to the investigation, they acted as part of a criminal organization and organized the embezzlement of the enterprise's funds. - the report says.

During 2023–2025, officials, together with controlled companies, involved the necessary "shell companies" in economic relations for the use of state warehouse premises. Instead of direct contracts with real enterprises, a part of the funds for providing warehouse services remained with the dummy firms and was distributed among the scheme participants.

About 50 episodes of illegal activity have been established, as a result of which the state enterprise suffered losses amounting to approximately UAH 36.2 million.

On February 19, 2026, searches were conducted at the places of residence of the suspects. Six people were notified of suspicion and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention as a preventive measure is being decided.

