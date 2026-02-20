$43.270.03
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 2002 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
10:00 AM • 12579 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 4180 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 15548 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
February 19, 03:01 PM • 46815 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80406 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 49962 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM • 84269 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40936 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Criminal organization exposed for state property fraud with damages exceeding UAH 36 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Officials of the state enterprise "Kombinat "Prohres" organized a scheme to embezzle funds. Six suspects have been detained, who caused damages of UAH 36.2 million.

Criminal organization exposed for state property fraud with damages exceeding UAH 36 million

Law enforcement officers have exposed a criminal organization that was engaged in fraud with state property and embezzlement of funds from the state enterprise "Combine "Prohres"" of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine. The total amount of damages exceeds UAH 36 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, a pre-trial investigation is underway regarding officials of the state enterprise "Combine "Prohres" of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine. According to the investigation, they acted as part of a criminal organization and organized the embezzlement of the enterprise's funds.

- the report says.

During 2023–2025, officials, together with controlled companies, involved the necessary "shell companies" in economic relations for the use of state warehouse premises. Instead of direct contracts with real enterprises, a part of the funds for providing warehouse services remained with the dummy firms and was distributed among the scheme participants.

About 50 episodes of illegal activity have been established, as a result of which the state enterprise suffered losses amounting to approximately UAH 36.2 million.

On February 19, 2026, searches were conducted at the places of residence of the suspects. Six people were notified of suspicion and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention as a preventive measure is being decided.

More than 10 million hryvnias spent by a rear major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a vacation in Bali and branded items20.02.26, 11:38 • 3576 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Prosecutor General of Ukraine