Zelenskyy warned of the danger to the EU posed by security agreements with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a potential agreement between Russia and Europe could be dangerous. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.

Details

"There are many different proposals and many different discussions, and some of them are useful and very important. We support a ceasefire. We support the idea that this is the biggest step toward de-escalation that can demonstrate that Russia or the parties want to end this war—that is, a truce. If Russia is not ready for a truce, it could be a partial truce. I mean an energy truce. We have not yet seen any indications or signals from the Russian side that they are ready to do anything. I think this is precisely the reason for the danger: they do not want to talk about how to end this war. I mean the Russians. They want to start with a new security infrastructure in Europe. This, by the way, is dangerous. It is more dangerous for the EU than for us. We are not part of the EU. We are on the way toward that, but we are not part of the EU. We are not members of the EU. We are also not members of NATO," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine does not want there to be a "Yalta 2," noting that they are not ready for such a format.

"We do not want Russia to divide us. And, of course, sovereignty and territorial integrity are key issues for any independent country. If you want to be a free democratic country, you need at least for your neighbors to respect your sovereignty and territorial integrity. That is why we are not ready to abandon Donbas or give up our territory. Even territory that is temporarily occupied is still only under temporary occupation. It is not Russian. No one recognizes it. This is unfair," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears an attempt to create a new division of spheres of influence as a result of a future meeting between the United States, China, and Russia, similar to what happened as a result of the 1945 Yalta Conference.