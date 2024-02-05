Zelenskyy visits military undergoing treatment in Kropyvnytskyi medical facility

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the medical facilities in Kropyvnytskyi where Ukrainian servicemen who were seriously injured during the fighting with the occupiers in eastern Ukraine, in particular near Robotyno and Verbove, are being treated. He also awarded the servicemen with state awards. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

"In one of the medical institutions of Kropyvnytskyi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy got acquainted with the treatment conditions of Ukrainian servicemen who were seriously wounded during the battles with the Russian occupiers in eastern Ukraine, in particular near Robotyno and Verbove. The Head of State talked to the defenders. They said that they were feeling much better now thanks to the sincere care of the medical staff," the statement reads.

Zelensky thanked the military for their heroic service.

"Thank you for your service. You are well done, you are heroes. I wish you a speedy recovery," the President said.

For personal courage and selfless actions in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as loyalty to the military oath, Zelenskyy awarded the servicemen with state awards. In particular, he presented the defenders with the Order for Courage, III degree, and the medal for Military Service to Ukraine.

Addendum

Also today, on February 5, during a working visit to the Dnipro region, Zelenskyy got acquainted with the work of an innovative educational institution, talked to students and thanked the teachers.