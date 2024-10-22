Zelenskyy: US prepares separate packages for Ukrainian military-industrial complex
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced agreements with the US on several aid packages for the Ukrainian defense industry. Tranches for long-range and drone production totaling about $2 billion are expected.
Ukraine has an agreement with the administration of US President Joe Biden on several aid packages to strengthen the domestic military-industrial complex and long-range capabilities. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
“Today, $400 million (U.S. Defense Secretary Austin announced another military aid package during his visit to Kyiv on October 21 - ed.) Also, in the coming days, another package should be for $800 million - this is the first tranche for our long-range capability. Then there should be the next tranche, also for long-range, in the amount of 700-800 million,” Zelensky said.
Zelenskiy said that another financing package from the United States for the production of Ukrainian drones worth $800 million is being prepared for Ukraine.