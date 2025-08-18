Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' support to stop the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the US and EU to more actively assist in countering Russian aggression, writes UNN.

Details

In the Oval Office, when asked by an American journalist whether he planned to "send troops to their deaths in the coming years," the Ukrainian leader replied:

"We live under daily attacks, and many people were wounded today. A small 1.5-year-old child was killed. We need to stop this war. Stop Russia, and we need the support of American and European partners. We will do everything we can for this."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA began in the Oval Office of the White House. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are already making their first statements.

Meanwhile, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders against the backdrop of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.