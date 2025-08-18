Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' support to stop the war

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
02:38 PM • 14671 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 39713 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 32960 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 44924 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 35877 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 110356 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 105020 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 59136 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 75447 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80218 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
56%
750mm
Popular news
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 104428 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 89846 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 83174 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 31041 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 22077 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 39703 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 44918 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 83812 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 105069 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 110351 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 442 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 67318 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 59755 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 93044 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 79307 views
Actual
Hryvnia
The Guardian
Fox News
Truth Social
Oil

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' support to stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President Zelenskyy calls on the US and EU for active support in countering Russian aggression, emphasizing daily attacks and the deaths of civilians, including a child. He states the necessity of stopping the war and Russia with the help of partners.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' support to stop the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the US and EU to more actively assist in countering Russian aggression, writes UNN.

Details

In the Oval Office, when asked by an American journalist whether he planned to "send troops to their deaths in the coming years," the Ukrainian leader replied:

"We live under daily attacks, and many people were wounded today. A small 1.5-year-old child was killed. We need to stop this war. Stop Russia, and we need the support of American and European partners. We will do everything we can for this."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA began in the Oval Office of the White House. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are already making their first statements.

Meanwhile, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders against the backdrop of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Child
Oval Office
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine