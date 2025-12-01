Zelenskyy to meet with Irish Prime Minister in Dublin: details of the first official visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

This will be the first official visit to Ireland by the President and First Lady of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy will also meet with the newly appointed President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, for a "courtesy visit," the Irish government said.

He also plans to attend the inauguration of the Irish-Ukrainian Economic Forum along with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris and the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee.

According to the publication, more than 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have applied for refugee status in Ireland since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Some have returned, and an estimated 80,000 are still living in Ireland.

The Irish government stated that the visit is an opportunity to reinforce the "very close and warm relationship" between the two countries.

It also noted that it demonstrates "Ireland's unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's illegal war, and our recognition of the valuable contribution that the Ukrainian community, which has found refuge here, has made to communities across the country."

Speaking about the visit, the Irish Prime Minister said that the Ukrainian people "have inspired the world with their courageous defense of their country and its sovereignty since Russia's brutal and illegal invasion." "The people of Ukraine continue to endure the onslaught of Russian missiles and drones on their cities every night," he added.

"Their defense forces continue to defend their homeland with extraordinary tenacity. The President's visit comes at a critical time for Ukraine and Europe, as efforts to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine continue," the Prime Minister's statement said.

Martin said he looks forward to discussing with President Zelenskyy "the ways in which Ireland can support these efforts, and how we can ensure that Ukraine comes to the negotiating table in the strongest possible position."

Addition

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Ireland last February, when he was visiting the United States to meet with US President Donald Trump and made a brief stop at Shannon Airport in County Clare.

They also met during the Prime Minister's visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in July 2022.