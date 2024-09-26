Zelenskyy thanks the US for almost $8 billion in defense aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the United States for providing significant defense assistance worth $7.9 billion and new sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

I am grateful to U.S. President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress and its two parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the American people for today's announcement of significant defense assistance to Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and the imposition of sanctions against Russia - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people and our brave soldiers on the frontline, I thank our closest ally, the United States, for finding a way to allocate the balance of security assistance to Ukraine and ensure that the President's powers do not expire by the end of the US fiscal year," the Head of State noted.

According to Zelenskyy, "We will use this assistance in the most effective and transparent way to achieve our main common goal: Ukraine's victory, a just and lasting peace, and transatlantic security.

I am grateful to the United States for providing critical equipment to protect our people. These include an additional Patriot air defense battery, other air defense and interceptor assets, drones, long-range missiles and air-to-ground munitions, as well as funds to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry. I also appreciate the decision to expand programs to train more of our pilots to fly the F-16, as well as the strong sanctions imposed to further limit Russia's ability to finance its aggression against Ukraine - said the President.

"Ukraine and the United States remain close allies committed to the defense of freedom, human life, and shared security in Europe and beyond. We have always appreciated the strong bipartisan support in the United States and among Americans for Ukraine's just cause to defeat Russian aggression," Zelenskyy emphasized.

