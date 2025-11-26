$42.400.03
Zelenskyy signed a law on the reburial of fallen soldiers at state expense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill 4656-IX, which amends the Law of Ukraine "On Burial and Funeral Business". The document provides a clear legal mechanism for the reburial of fallen servicemen at state expense.

Zelenskyy signed a law on the reburial of fallen soldiers at state expense

On October 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill 4656-IX, which amends the Law of Ukraine "On Burial and Funeral Affairs." It concerns the reburial of fallen servicemen who defended Ukraine, particularly those whose bodies were found in territories liberated from Russian occupation, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The text of the bill is published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament. It provides for a clear legal mechanism for the reburial of persons or their remains after identification (establishment). Reburial is carried out once at the expense of sources provided by law for their burial.

Context

The bill on the mechanism for reburying fallen defenders of Ukraine was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada as a basis back in March 2025. This document provides for the allocation of UAH 6.61 million for the reburial of about 500 fallen soldiers in 2025.

According to the bill, the reburial of deceased persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and died while on duty is carried out at the expense of sources provided by law for the burial of such persons.

In the event that a person who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, died while on duty, and was temporarily buried unidentified, is identified, a person who will carry out the reburial may submit a written request for reburial.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine transferred a land plot to the Lviv city authorities for the arrangement of the Memorial Complex of military burials of Heroes of Ukraine.

UNN also reported that about 20 free places for honorary burials remained at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

