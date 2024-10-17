Zelenskyy: Scholz could provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, but without permission to strike at russia
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that the German Chancellor could provide Ukraine with long-range weapons without authorizing strikes against russia. He reminded that Ukraine has already effectively used long-range weapons in Crimea.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, but without permission to use them on russian territory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.
In Crimea, Ukraine is already working with long-range weapons, working effectively. We have destroyed 23 enemy ships. This is a tremendous result. We use weapons of our own production, as well as British Storm Shadow and French Scalps. We have already used these weapons in Crimea. We have never used German long-range weapons because they have never supplied us with them
He noted that Ukraine needs German long-range weapons.
I'm not going to talk to Olaf about whether to use long-range German weapons, because they don't exist. We need it, yes. But I respect his opinion, it is his right to agree or not. I think he could give it to us. He could give us weapons, but not give us permission (to use them on targets in russia - ed.). This would demonstrate support. Germany supports the third point of the Victory Plan (on deterrence - ed.), and on the second point they could say: here, we are transferring this arsenal, but without permission. In order to check whether the Russians are really ready to end this war
In September, Olaf Scholz once again refused to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
On October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.
In particular, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory.
The Victory Plan also includes the lifting of restrictions by partners on the use of long-range weapons on the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia and on the territory of the russian federation - on military infrastructure - and the provision of appropriate long-range missiles, drones and other means of destruction to Ukraine. The plan includes inviting Ukraine to join NATO.
