Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "deep understandings" with US President Donald Trump. Trump is thoroughly informed about the circumstances on the battlefield and the situation on the front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has "deep understandings" with US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

President Trump and I have important conversations, deep understandings. It seems to me that this is exactly the case. I know that the President is well aware of the circumstances on the battlefield. He knows what is happening on the front line. He knows it in great detail, thoroughly

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Friday, October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump.

UNN also reported that Zelenskyy intends to propose to Trump to store US liquefied natural gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Recently, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

