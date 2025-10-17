Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "deep understandings" with US President Donald Trump. Trump is thoroughly informed about the circumstances on the battlefield and the situation on the front line.
Details
President Trump and I have important conversations, deep understandings. It seems to me that this is exactly the case. I know that the President is well aware of the circumstances on the battlefield. He knows what is happening on the front line. He knows it in great detail, thoroughly
Recall
On Friday, October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump.
UNN also reported that Zelenskyy intends to propose to Trump to store US liquefied natural gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities.
Recently, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.