Zelenskyy: Russians are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy life

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 12414 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34755 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 46076 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 51224 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 60651 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 56066 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 86654 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62203 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48793 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67541 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

June 5, 11:48 AM • 33143 views

Xi, Trump hold phone talks

01:17 PM • 3804 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 69216 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 33100 views

"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House

04:44 PM • 28644 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 33727 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 126224 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 137628 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 196693 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 236500 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 99682 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 65789 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 110363 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 335657 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 177180 views
The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Zelenskyy: Russians are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Zelenskyy said that the Russians hit Kherson and Pryluky, killing a rescuer and his family. The aggressor can only be defeated by the force of sanctions, diplomacy, weapons and technology.

Zelenskyy: Russians are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy life

Strikes on Ukraine demonstrate that Russia is sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other nations. Russia's desire to wage war can only be overcome by force – the force of diplomacy, the force of sanctions, the force of weapons and technology. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Russians struck Kherson again – twice in one day. They destroyed the building of the regional administration – another civilian building. This is not the first time they have attacked this building, but today it is a demonstrative strike. No military sense. And all this – every such strike – is not at all about the so-called "root causes" of the war, which Moscow likes to talk about. It is about the fact that they are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other nations. Such people can only be overcome by force – the force of diplomacy, the force of sanctions, the force of weapons and technology

- Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Russia is proud of its ability to kill.

And, frankly, this state has not learned anything else normally. A strike on Pryluky in Chernihiv region today. Russian drones killed the family of a Ukrainian rescuer. His life was dedicated to saving others, and Russia did this to him and many other people... There were strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Nikopol, communities of Zaporizhzhia, villages of Kherson region. And this is the everyday life of what Russians, unfortunately, can afford. The world, unfortunately, allows them to do so. But we see how many people in the world are still with us

- added Zelenskyy.

According to the President, the Ukrainian team is holding meetings in Washington, including in Congress, with representatives of the US administration.

There is understanding and support. We very much hope for strong steps. This is what is currently in short supply. And what can force even such scoundrels in Moscow to feel that they will not be able to wage war. This needs to be ensured. And this requires new and sufficient sanctions, primarily from the United States. This requires clear political pressure for the sake of effective diplomacy. There are simply no peaceful initiatives in the world that Russia has not rejected. They don't like anything. They only like ruins and murders. They must be held accountable for this

- the head of state noted.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump called the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia a "childish fight" and suggested that it might be better to let the countries fight for a while before intervening.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kherson
Kharkiv
