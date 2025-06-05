Zelenskyy: Russians are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy life

Strikes on Ukraine demonstrate that Russia is sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other nations. Russia's desire to wage war can only be overcome by force – the force of diplomacy, the force of sanctions, the force of weapons and technology. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Russians struck Kherson again – twice in one day. They destroyed the building of the regional administration – another civilian building. This is not the first time they have attacked this building, but today it is a demonstrative strike. No military sense. And all this – every such strike – is not at all about the so-called "root causes" of the war, which Moscow likes to talk about. It is about the fact that they are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other nations. Such people can only be overcome by force – the force of diplomacy, the force of sanctions, the force of weapons and technology - Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Russia is proud of its ability to kill.

And, frankly, this state has not learned anything else normally. A strike on Pryluky in Chernihiv region today. Russian drones killed the family of a Ukrainian rescuer. His life was dedicated to saving others, and Russia did this to him and many other people... There were strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Nikopol, communities of Zaporizhzhia, villages of Kherson region. And this is the everyday life of what Russians, unfortunately, can afford. The world, unfortunately, allows them to do so. But we see how many people in the world are still with us - added Zelenskyy.

According to the President, the Ukrainian team is holding meetings in Washington, including in Congress, with representatives of the US administration.

There is understanding and support. We very much hope for strong steps. This is what is currently in short supply. And what can force even such scoundrels in Moscow to feel that they will not be able to wage war. This needs to be ensured. And this requires new and sufficient sanctions, primarily from the United States. This requires clear political pressure for the sake of effective diplomacy. There are simply no peaceful initiatives in the world that Russia has not rejected. They don't like anything. They only like ruins and murders. They must be held accountable for this - the head of state noted.

