Zelenskyy: Russian assaults continue on some sections of the front, I am awaiting Syrskyi's report

In some sections of the front, Russian assault operations are still ongoing and Russian artillery does not cease. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

For now, according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief, Russian assault operations continue in some sections of the front and Russian artillery does not cease. Therefore, there is no trust in words from Moscow. We know too well how Moscow manipulates and are always ready for anything. The Defense Forces of Ukraine will act rationally, responding symmetrically. There will be a sufficient response to every Russian strike - Zelenskyy informed.

The President added that at 21:30 and 22:00 he is expecting detailed reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi after his communication with brigade commanders and other frontline units regarding the situation in specific directions.

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin announced about the alleged "Easter truce", which involves a halt in hostilities on the front. According to him, it begins to operate from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.