Zelenskyy: Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42443 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49740 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71520 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71501 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148972 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70886 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154368 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147577 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96336 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7384 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47381 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53879 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21301 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42443 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53904 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148972 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154368 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147577 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21321 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85633 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85503 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86759 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87039 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Zelenskyy: Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Zelenskyy stated that Russia is the only one prolonging the war, and emphasized the need to put pressure on the Russian Federation. Also, the Ukrainian team is actively preparing a visit to Turkey for negotiations.

Zelenskyy: Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is the only one who is prolonging the war, and emphasized the need to put pressure on Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian team is actively preparing for a visit to Turkey, especially when Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Currently, work is underway in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured. This was another Russian strike on an energy facility – an absolutely civilian object. Russia is in its spirit. When everyone expects them to respond to a ceasefire and direct negotiations, they respond with new strikes and assaults. The only one who is prolonging the war, the only one through whom the war started, through whom it continues, is Russia itself. The whole world understands this completely. Pressure is needed. Pressure so that Moscow stops thinking that the world can still wait. An end to the war is needed – dignified and fair. Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide. It is necessary to decide. It is necessary to decide with the one who really determines what happens next 

- said Zelenskyy.

He stated that the Ukrainian team is actively preparing for a visit to Turkey now.

Today, we presented Ukraine's position in great detail to all our partners. Every signal that a ceasefire is needed is very important – a lasting and unconditional one. Every signal that direct negotiations are needed at the highest level is also very important. It is Putin in Russia who determines everything, it is he who must decide the issue of war. This is his war. Therefore, negotiations must be with him. We know the opinion of China in particular regarding supporting a ceasefire and negotiations. The United States clearly and unambiguously says that the leaders should meet. Ukraine is absolutely ready for a truly effective format of conversation 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, which will take place in Turkey on Thursday, May 15.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
China
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$66.53
Bitcoin
$104,797.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,254.17
Ethereum
$2,689.84