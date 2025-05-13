Zelenskyy: Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is the only one who is prolonging the war, and emphasized the need to put pressure on Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian team is actively preparing for a visit to Turkey, especially when Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Currently, work is underway in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured. This was another Russian strike on an energy facility – an absolutely civilian object. Russia is in its spirit. When everyone expects them to respond to a ceasefire and direct negotiations, they respond with new strikes and assaults. The only one who is prolonging the war, the only one through whom the war started, through whom it continues, is Russia itself. The whole world understands this completely. Pressure is needed. Pressure so that Moscow stops thinking that the world can still wait. An end to the war is needed – dignified and fair. Russia talks a lot about direct negotiations, but when it comes to the point, they hide. It is necessary to decide. It is necessary to decide with the one who really determines what happens next - said Zelenskyy.

He stated that the Ukrainian team is actively preparing for a visit to Turkey now.

Today, we presented Ukraine's position in great detail to all our partners. Every signal that a ceasefire is needed is very important – a lasting and unconditional one. Every signal that direct negotiations are needed at the highest level is also very important. It is Putin in Russia who determines everything, it is he who must decide the issue of war. This is his war. Therefore, negotiations must be with him. We know the opinion of China in particular regarding supporting a ceasefire and negotiations. The United States clearly and unambiguously says that the leaders should meet. Ukraine is absolutely ready for a truly effective format of conversation - added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, which will take place in Turkey on Thursday, May 15.