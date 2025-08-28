$41.320.08
Zelenskyy: "Russia is now striking everyone in the world who seeks peace. Sanctions, tariffs, and strengthening Ukraine are needed."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's night attack on Kyiv is an attack on everyone who seeks peace, including Ukraine, the US, and Europe. He emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions, tariffs, and support for Ukraine to counter the aggression.

Zelenskyy: "Russia is now striking everyone in the world who seeks peace. Sanctions, tariffs, and strengthening Ukraine are needed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's night attack on Kyiv is not only an attack on Ukraine, but also on the US, Europe, and all partners. Russia must feel pain every day for what they are doing, and this is possible thanks to sanctions, tariffs, and support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"All day today, rescue operations continued at several locations in Kyiv – clearing rubble after the Russian attack. This was one of the largest attacks. There were almost 600 drones, 31 missiles, including ballistic ones. As of now, 19 people are known to have died in Kyiv, including four children. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones. This attack clearly demonstrates that Russian goals have not changed. They want to fight and strike not only at our people, not only at our cities, our communities. Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace. This is an attack on Ukraine. This is an attack on Europe. This is also Russia's attack on President Trump, on other global actors. In Washington, we heard that Putin is supposedly ready to end the war – to meet at the level of leaders and resolve key issues. But he chooses ballistic missiles instead of any real steps towards peace," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Putin is killing children so as not to talk about when and how peace will come, and the problem is that the Russian dictator is not afraid to strike at "those leaders to whom he promises something."

"And this is not only the President of America. This also applies to countries that are still trading with Putin. Such as China or India. Other Asian countries. Latin America. Russia simply draws them into its allies with such strikes, such killing of people. Now, when everyone is trying so hard to end the war, Russia is striking at ordinary houses, at an ordinary city – purposefully, with groups of drones, thoughtfully adding missiles – so that there are more casualties. Kharkiv is going through this. Sumy. Kherson. Zaporizhzhia. Our cities, communities. The world needs a clear response to this evil. There are no deadlines that Putin would not disrupt. There are no diplomatic opportunities that would not be spoiled by Russia. Strong steps are needed. Sanctions are needed. Tariffs are needed on those who sponsor this war in one way or another," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that the world must force him to fulfill his promises, force him to end the war.

"Unfortunately, China allows Russia to fight – that's exactly how it looks. And although there have been many statements from China that the war should not be expanded and a ceasefire is needed, there are no truly strong steps towards this. Global actors must be convinced to act. Ending the war is possible – possible through strength – strength, not words. Through the force of pressure on the only one who continues the strikes and delays any settlement. Russia kills every day. Therefore, every day they must feel pain for what they are doing. And this is possible. World sanctions, tariffs, support for Ukraine. Our strong army, our ability to protect lives and respond strongly to the Russian war machine," the head of state noted.

Recall

The number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28 increased to 19.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv