Zelenskyy removed Malyuk from the NSDC

05:23 PM • 3422 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 10761 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 13160 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 19395 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19784 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 34060 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23897 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 46289 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22206 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41324 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31587 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 38805 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 27559 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 12155 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 19269 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 2360 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
ChatGPT

Zelenskyy removed Malyuk from the NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

President Zelenskyy changed the composition of the NSDC, approving Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov in new positions. Former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk was removed from the composition.

Zelenskyy removed Malyuk from the NSDC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) — approving Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov in new positions, and removing former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk from the council, UNN reports.

To approve the following individuals as members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine: Shmyhal Denys Anatoliiovych – First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine; Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych – Minister of Defense of Ukraine 

- states decree No. 80.

In addition, the document provides for the removal of Vasyl Maliuk, the former head of the SBU, from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

Zelenskyy removed former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk from the Staff23.01.26, 23:06 • 3782 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal