Zelenskyy removed Malyuk from the NSDC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) — approving Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov in new positions, and removing former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk from the council, UNN reports.

To approve the following individuals as members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine: Shmyhal Denys Anatoliiovych – First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine; Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych – Minister of Defense of Ukraine - states decree No. 80.

In addition, the document provides for the removal of Vasyl Maliuk, the former head of the SBU, from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

