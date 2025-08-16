$41.450.00
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 23924 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 26906 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 31486 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 33402 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 41136 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 208404 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 191063 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 146314 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 134597 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
Zelenskyy refused to cede Donbas in conversation with Trump and European leaders – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Donald Trump's proposal to transfer Donetsk Oblast to freeze the front. Trump believes Ukraine should make a deal with Russia.

Zelenskyy refused to cede Donbas in conversation with Trump and European leaders – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, rejected a "proposal" to cede the entire Donetsk region in order to freeze most of the front lines, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Ukraine should make a deal to end the war with Russia because "Russia is a very big country, and they are not," after holding a summit where Vladimir Putin reportedly demanded more Ukrainian lands.

During a subsequent briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a source familiar with the discussion cited Trump as suggesting to freeze most of the front lines if Kyiv's forces ceded the entire Donetsk region, an industrial area that is one of Moscow's main targets.

According to the source, Zelenskyy rejected this demand. Russia already controls a fifth of Ukraine, including about three-quarters of the Donetsk region, which it first entered in 2014.

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT16.08.25, 17:32 • 5752 views

Trump also said he agreed with Putin that a peace deal should be sought without a prior ceasefire, which Ukraine and its European allies, who had until then enjoyed US support, had demanded.

Zelenskyy said he would meet Trump in Washington on Monday, while Kyiv's European allies welcomed Trump's efforts but pledged to support Ukraine and strengthen sanctions against Russia. The source said European leaders were also invited to participate in the talks on Monday.

Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, lasted only three hours.

Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington16.08.25, 19:26 • 2690 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Antonina Tumanova

