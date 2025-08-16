Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 17317 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 28702 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 29962 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 34404 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 35860 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 42618 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 218041 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 196830 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 152052 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 140109 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.7m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Russian propaganda creates the illusion of capturing settlements - HURPhotoAugust 16, 07:39 AM • 7406 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 39375 views
Rubio: Russia and US face a long road, but progress has been madeAugust 16, 08:01 AM • 15916 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhotoAugust 16, 09:33 AM • 23705 views
A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is knownVideo01:01 PM • 9836 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 307047 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 265048 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 270059 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 278983 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 358753 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 32325 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 29482 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 92327 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 160856 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 238880 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Times
Construction
Train

Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5588 views

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Washington to get clarification from Donald Trump. Kyiv is surprised by the sudden US abandonment of the ceasefire demand before negotiations.

Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington

The visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington aims to get clarification from US President Donald Trump. Kyiv does not understand why the American president suddenly abandoned the demand that a ceasefire precede negotiations. This is reported by The New York Times, citing an official informed about the conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, after President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded inconclusive peace talks in Alaska, Ukraine found itself in a situation it knows well. It tried to piece together what the two leaders actually discussed, decipher what they might have agreed upon, and sought to avoid being sidelined from peace talks.

Trump's call a few hours later filled in some gaps. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the phone conversation, which involved European leaders, was "long and substantive" and covered "key points" of the American leader's talks with Mr. Putin. Zelensky added that he would visit Mr. Trump in Washington on Monday "to discuss all the details regarding ending the killings and the war."

But even as Zelensky's statement hinted at a potential path to a peace agreement after months of largely inconclusive negotiations, Trump's public statement later on Saturday morning raised questions about whether such an opportunity would be too heavily skewed towards Russia for Ukraine to accept.

Trump called on social media for a direct peace agreement without first securing a ceasefire, claiming that Zelensky and European leaders had agreed on the matter. His statement was a striking departure from the "principles" agreed upon earlier this week by Trump, Zelensky, and his European allies, who called for refraining from discussing peace terms until a ceasefire agreement was reached.

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT16.08.25, 17:32 • 6370 views

The publication reminds that Russia has long insisted on a direct peace agreement that would address a wide range of issues and impose burdensome demands on Ukraine, including territorial concessions. Avoiding a ceasefire would allow Russia to continue to exploit its battlefield advantage in the meantime.

An official informed about the conversation between Trump and Zelensky said that the Ukrainian leader's visit to Washington was aimed at getting clarification from Trump. Kyiv does not understand why the American president suddenly abandoned the demand that a ceasefire precede negotiations.

"In his statement, Zelensky seemed to act cautiously, trying not to openly contradict Mr. Trump.

We need to achieve a real peace that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions," said Mr. Zelensky. But he added that "the killings must stop as soon as possible, and the fire must stop both on the battlefield and in the air, as well as on our port infrastructure," hinting that he still prioritizes a ceasefire.

"Security guarantees" for UOC-MP churches and for Russian to become official again in Ukraine: Media revealed Putin's new whims16.08.25, 19:03 • 5518 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
The New York Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv