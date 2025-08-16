"Security guarantees" for UOC-MP churches and for Russian to become official again in Ukraine: Media revealed Putin's new whims

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during the summit in Alaska, asked for guarantees that the Russian language would again become an official language in Ukraine, as well as security for Russian Orthodox churches. The New York Times writes about this, citing European officials, reports UNN.

Putin also asked for guarantees that the Russian language would again become an official language in Ukraine, as well as security for Russian Orthodox churches - officials told the media.

In addition, according to officials, Trump expressed hope for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy. But Putin still refuses to meet with Zelenskyy, considering him an "illegitimate president of an artificial country."

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he plans to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday.