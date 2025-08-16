$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 12377 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 19322 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 23722 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 28468 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 30857 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 39683 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 199859 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 186013 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 141297 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 129813 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
August 15, 10:28 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
August 15, 07:14 AM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
"Security guarantees" for UOC-MP churches and for Russian to become official again in Ukraine: Media revealed Putin's new whims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

At the summit in Alaska, Putin demanded guarantees of official status for the Russian language and security for Russian Orthodox churches in Ukraine.

"Security guarantees" for UOC-MP churches and for Russian to become official again in Ukraine: Media revealed Putin's new whims

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during the summit in Alaska, asked for guarantees that the Russian language would again become an official language in Ukraine, as well as security for Russian Orthodox churches. The New York Times writes about this, citing European officials, reports UNN.

Putin also asked for guarantees that the Russian language would again become an official language in Ukraine, as well as security for Russian Orthodox churches

- officials told the media.

In addition, according to officials, Trump expressed hope for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy. But Putin still refuses to meet with Zelenskyy, considering him an "illegitimate president of an artificial country."

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT16.08.25, 17:32 • 4886 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he plans to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Antonina Tumanova

