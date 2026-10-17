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Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Zelenskyy allegedly agreed to a 100-day pause in strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure in exchange for Starlink expansion. He is also considering Patriot missiles.

Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly agreed to a proposal from American lawmakers to suspend strikes on Russian energy facilities for 100 days in exchange for expanding Starlink’s coverage area. The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing information obtained by its journalists, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, last Friday Republican senators Roger Wicker and Kevin Cramer, along with two members of the House of Representatives, visited Kyiv. After meeting with representatives of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, they proposed that Zelenskyy temporarily halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure.

"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine16.10.26, 20:45 • 19766 views

In return, the United States was supposed to expand the coverage area of Ukraine’s Starlink satellite network by approximately 300 km deeper into Russian territory. This would have enabled the Ukrainian military to counter Russian missile launchers more effectively.

Russia continued its strikes despite the ceasefire proposal

We were told that Zelenskyy stated that he would accept this proposal and commit to refraining from bombing energy facilities in Russia for 100 days as part of such an agreement

— the WSJ notes.

According to the journalists, the Ukrainian president is also prepared to consider halting strikes on Russian oil refineries in exchange for additional missiles for Patriot systems.

Musk proposed that Trump slow down Starlink’s operation in Ukraine - media16.10.26, 21:52 • 5018 views

Stepan Haftko

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