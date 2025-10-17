Zelenskyy plans to interest Trump in an energy deal: what is known about it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to interest his American counterpart Donald Trump in an energy deal between the US and Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

According to the report, during the meeting, Trump and Zelenskyy may discuss a business proposal related to fossil fuels. Ukrainian officials noted that Zelenskyy intends to propose storing US liquefied natural gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities, which would allow America to be present in the European energy market.

Before that, the President of Ukraine voiced this proposal at a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. Zelenskyy noted that it is now important to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure after Russian attacks and expand "the presence of American enterprises in Ukraine," Associated Press News reports.

Recall

On Friday, October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump.