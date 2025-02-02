Zelenskyy on the tragedy in Poltava and other cities of Ukraine: we need guarantees that will stop the evil

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43751 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76210 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102832 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131339 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100137 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30035 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114326 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35764 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108805 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125945 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163832 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153797 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8057 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13920 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108805 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114326 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139004 views
Zelenskyy on the tragedy in Poltava and other cities of Ukraine: we need guarantees that will stop the evil

Zelenskyy on the tragedy in Poltava and other cities of Ukraine: we need guarantees that will stop the evil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34700 views

Rescue operations after a missile strike on Poltava have been completed, killing 14 people, including two children. The President thanked the rescuers and called on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that rescue operations in Poltava after a missile attack by the Russian army had been completed on Sunday.

Expressing his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, Zelensky thanked the rescuers who had shown themselves in Poltava region and other parts of Ukraine.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine needs guarantees that will stop the evil. He appealed to our partners, emphasizing the importance of air defense and missiles to protect the territory of Ukraine.

Transmits to UNN with a link to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's social media page.

Only today, rescue operations in Poltava after a Russian missile strike have been completed. Unfortunately, this missile killed fourteen people in total, two of them children. Nine and twelve years old. My condolences to the families and friends. Twenty people were injured, including four children: from very young - three months old - to twelve years old. Another 22 people were rescued. 

- Zelensky said.

The President defined the scale of the tragedy and the threat from the enemy:

The entrance of the house - from the first to the fifth floors - was completely destroyed. And this is just one Russian missile that caused so much pain, suffering and loss

Image

That is why Ukraine and real peace need guarantees - guarantees that such evil will be stopped. Reliable guarantees. Not just some words or a few papers, but something that can guarantee the absence of Russian terror

- Zelensky emphasized.

The President also addressed the topic of air defense and the necessary missiles to protect Ukraine. Zelenskyy reiterated that he is grateful to all the partners who help with this and have a full vision of what we need.

This week, we have new support packages - a new package from Sweden, $1 billion 200 million; a new security package from Finland, and a package from Croatia. We are working to ensure that next week we have the right decisions for Ukraine. Decisions to support our country, our people, our army.

Zelensky recalled the importance of the work of rescue specialists:

Today I would like to recognize the rescuers who have proved themselves in these days and weeks. Poltava region comes first. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region. 

Zelensky noted a group of rescuers from Cherkasy region who helped in Poltava. He also noted the rescuers from Sumy region and the actions of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that Trump could force Putin to peace through tough sanctions against Russia's banking system and energy sector. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Armed Forces and receiving security guarantees.

Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed02.02.25, 19:42 • 37857 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

