Zelenskyy on the tragedy in Poltava and other cities of Ukraine: we need guarantees that will stop the evil

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that rescue operations in Poltava after a missile attack by the Russian army had been completed on Sunday.

Expressing his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, Zelensky thanked the rescuers who had shown themselves in Poltava region and other parts of Ukraine.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine needs guarantees that will stop the evil. He appealed to our partners, emphasizing the importance of air defense and missiles to protect the territory of Ukraine.

Transmits to UNN with a link to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's social media page.

Only today, rescue operations in Poltava after a Russian missile strike have been completed. Unfortunately, this missile killed fourteen people in total, two of them children. Nine and twelve years old. My condolences to the families and friends. Twenty people were injured, including four children: from very young - three months old - to twelve years old. Another 22 people were rescued. - Zelensky said.

The President defined the scale of the tragedy and the threat from the enemy:

The entrance of the house - from the first to the fifth floors - was completely destroyed. And this is just one Russian missile that caused so much pain, suffering and loss

That is why Ukraine and real peace need guarantees - guarantees that such evil will be stopped. Reliable guarantees. Not just some words or a few papers, but something that can guarantee the absence of Russian terror - Zelensky emphasized.

The President also addressed the topic of air defense and the necessary missiles to protect Ukraine. Zelenskyy reiterated that he is grateful to all the partners who help with this and have a full vision of what we need.

This week, we have new support packages - a new package from Sweden, $1 billion 200 million; a new security package from Finland, and a package from Croatia. We are working to ensure that next week we have the right decisions for Ukraine. Decisions to support our country, our people, our army.

Zelensky recalled the importance of the work of rescue specialists:

Today I would like to recognize the rescuers who have proved themselves in these days and weeks. Poltava region comes first. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region.

Zelensky noted a group of rescuers from Cherkasy region who helped in Poltava. He also noted the rescuers from Sumy region and the actions of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that Trump could force Putin to peace through tough sanctions against Russia's banking system and energy sector. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Armed Forces and receiving security guarantees.

Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed