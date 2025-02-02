Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43416 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76031 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104194 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102822 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131307 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100112 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29808 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114294 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35561 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108767 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131307 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153786 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13841 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108766 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114293 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139000 views
Actual
Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed

Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37857 views

The President announced the killing of dozens of Russian and North Korean officers as a result of a strike on a Russian command post in the Kursk region. He also confirmed the elimination of one DPRK brigade of 4,000 soldiers.

As a result of the destruction of the central command post of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region, losses may amount to dozens of officers. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.

Zelensky recalled that on January 31, a Russian command post in the Kursk region was hit.

Yesterday (January 31 - ed.) there was a very strong operation by our military. In the Kursk direction, they hit their central command post. They lost key officers of Russia and North Korea... There was a missile attack from our side and the use of various types of weapons, I think it's about dozens of officers they lost. Russia and North Korea lost together

- Zelensky said. 

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side saw three brigades of soldiers from the DPRK. 

One was destroyed - 4 thousand (soldiers - ed.), and two have losses, I don't know how many, but they were not allowed to assault today. Probably, they can let them back in, restore them. This may happen on one day or another. We understand that they can take offensive actions. We have a rough idea of what moments, directions, and dates they might take - that's how intelligence works. We are preparing for certain steps

- Zelensky said.

Addendum [1

On January 31, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a fire attack on the command post of the Kursk group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region.

On January 28, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department, reported that North Korean troops in Kursk region had not learned how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses and are now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to “work on mistakes.” However, they are planned to continue to be actively involved.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
associated-pressAssociated Press
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising