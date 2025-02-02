Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed

As a result of the destruction of the central command post of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region, losses may amount to dozens of officers. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.

Zelensky recalled that on January 31, a Russian command post in the Kursk region was hit.

Yesterday (January 31 - ed.) there was a very strong operation by our military. In the Kursk direction, they hit their central command post. They lost key officers of Russia and North Korea... There was a missile attack from our side and the use of various types of weapons, I think it's about dozens of officers they lost. Russia and North Korea lost together - Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side saw three brigades of soldiers from the DPRK.

One was destroyed - 4 thousand (soldiers - ed.), and two have losses, I don't know how many, but they were not allowed to assault today. Probably, they can let them back in, restore them. This may happen on one day or another. We understand that they can take offensive actions. We have a rough idea of what moments, directions, and dates they might take - that's how intelligence works. We are preparing for certain steps - Zelensky said.

Addendum [1

On January 31, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a fire attack on the command post of the Kursk group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region.

On January 28, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department, reported that North Korean troops in Kursk region had not learned how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses and are now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to “work on mistakes.” However, they are planned to continue to be actively involved.