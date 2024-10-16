Zelenskyy on the second point of the Victory Plan: one of the keys to its implementation is the continuation of the operations of the Defense Forces in the territory of Russia
President Zelenskyy said that successful operations in Russia are key to implementing the second point of the Victory Plan. The goal is to prevent buffer zones on the territory of Ukraine and return the war to the aggressor's territory.
One of the keys to the implementation of the second point of the Victory Plan is the successful continuation of the operations of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of Russian territory to prevent buffer zones on Ukrainian soil. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
While explaining the second point of the Victory Plan, which is defense, Zelenskyy said that it is realistic to defend Ukrainian positions on the battlefield in Ukraine and at the same time bring the war back to Russia so that Russians really feel what war is and, despite Russian propaganda, begin to turn their hatred toward the Kremlin.
We are not naive. Ukraine does not and will not believe that most Russians will realize the depth of Russia's moral decline. But they must feel the fall of the Russian army. And this will be the defeat of their ideology of war. There is a clear list of weapons that can support such strength of our soldiers
The President noted that thanks to the Kursk operation, Ukraine saw that the Russian dictator Putin does not have enough strength to hold on when Ukraine pushes really hard.
"Therefore, the key to the implementation of this second point of the Victory Plan, (in particular - ed.) is the successful continuation of the operations of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of hostile territory to prevent buffer zones on our land," Zelensky said.
President Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and guarantee security.
Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian partners, who had already been presented with the Victory Plan, took it practically. They have been attentive. The teams are focused on the details for effective support.
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
