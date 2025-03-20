Zelenskyy on military contingent: there are different visions so far

Currently, there are different visions regarding the military contingent for Ukraine, as there are countries that are ready to provide it in case of a repeated aggression by the Russian Federation, there are those who agree to be located on the border, and there are those who only want it at sea or in central large cities. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a common vision. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"Regarding the number, it will still sound different for now, because there are different visions. It depends on many things. First of all, there are countries that are ready to provide a contingent, there are countries that are ready to provide a contingent in case of a repeated aggression. There are countries that are ready to deploy a contingent in Ukraine, and there are those who are ready to deploy it on the border. There are those who are ready in dangerous places, there are those who are only ready, for example, at sea or in the central large cities of Ukraine," Zelenskyy explained.

The President noted that therefore it is necessary to develop a common vision.

"On the map, we should have specific countries with a specific number in the places where they are ready. Then, accordingly, in the dialogue, we will do everything to find places with them where they are ready, and where it is still needed. In any case, this is necessary and it is a plus," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today there will be a technical meeting of the Ukrainian side in London, and next week Zelenskyy will visit France.

"For example, our military personnel flew and tomorrow (today, March 20 - ed.) will be in London and there will be a technical meeting. After this meeting next week I will be in France, and we will have several meetings, because there are countries that are ready, and there are those who are not comprehensively ready. Therefore, there will be a different range of countries, and we will meet with different ones," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the President stressed that everything also depends on what the US will be ready to do.

"That is, today we are in this direction, it is very generalized, and it all depends on what the US and President Trump will be ready to do in this infrastructure. This is important, it also affects the number of countries that are ready to be present in our country. This has a great impact and not only on the number of countries, but also on the quantitative composition of a particular country. With the US in one format or another, there may be a wider representation of countries," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is not going to agree to the introduction of a foreign contingent into Ukraine. According to him, such a decision allegedly "requires the consent of the parties", and Russia considers the participation of military contingents of countries that call Russia an adversary unacceptable.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's statements regarding the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine are a very bad signal, but it is not up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to decide anything regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe.