Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the Staff of the Armed Forces, emphasized the high stakes of international negotiations and Russia's preparation for a meeting in Alaska.

The head of state wrote about this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The main thing is that this meeting opens the possibility of a real path to an honest peace and a substantive conversation between leaders in a trilateral format: Ukraine, the United States, the Russian side. It's time to end the war, and appropriate steps must be taken by Russia - Zelenskyy stated.

At the same time, the president emphasized that the Ukrainian army is ready to quickly and effectively respond to any threats, continuing to pressure the occupiers in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions of Donetsk region.

He also drew attention to informing partners about the real state of affairs so that international negotiations are based on accurate data and the reality of the front.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hopes that the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will "prepare the ground" for a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this while speaking with journalists aboard the plane flying to Alaska.