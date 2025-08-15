$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 12849 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 22802 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 20126 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 33426 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 26700 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 64930 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 98946 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57261 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 195613 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for real steps from Russia to end the war. He stressed Ukraine's readiness to respond to threats and inform partners about the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the Staff of the Armed Forces, emphasized the high stakes of international negotiations and Russia's preparation for a meeting in Alaska.

The head of state wrote about this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The main thing is that this meeting opens the possibility of a real path to an honest peace and a substantive conversation between leaders in a trilateral format: Ukraine, the United States, the Russian side. It's time to end the war, and appropriate steps must be taken by Russia

- Zelenskyy stated.

At the same time, the president emphasized that the Ukrainian army is ready to quickly and effectively respond to any threats, continuing to pressure the occupiers in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions of Donetsk region.

He also drew attention to informing partners about the real state of affairs so that international negotiations are based on accurate data and the reality of the front.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hopes that the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will "prepare the ground" for a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this while speaking with journalists aboard the plane flying to Alaska.

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Telegram
Alaska
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Bill Nelson
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine