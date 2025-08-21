Zelenskyy on levers of pressure on Russia: "Their economy is cracking and will continue to degrade"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that despite the numerical superiority of the Russian army, the Kremlin has fewer and fewer resources to continue the war. The Russian economy is in a state of degradation, and its problems will become noticeable in a year, and critical in two.

The president stated this during a meeting with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the key levers of influence that Ukraine and the world have to force Russia to make concessions in the war. According to him, although the situation at the front remains difficult, Russia exaggerates its own successes.

Everything is not as bad on the battlefield as Russia describes. The situation is difficult, complex. He (Putin - ed.) has many more people - fact. Weapons - fact. But his economy is cracking - fact. The fact that he is increasing part of production - fact, but he will not be able to increase it enough and it will fall, if things continue like this - also fact. The degradation of their economy will still occur - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that in the coming years, Russia expects a deepening economic crisis: in a year, the problems will become serious, and in two, significantly larger. This, according to Zelenskyy, may force the Kremlin to look for options to end the war.

At the same time, he noted that the Russian authorities are trying to create an illusion of "victory" for their domestic audience.

They (Russians - ed.) invented a victory for themselves, I believe - our withdrawal from Donbas. I think this is what they invented as a victory - what they want to sell inside their state - the President emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not compromise on its territories, including Donbas and Crimea. He emphasized that legally, Ukraine does not recognize any occupation.

Zelenskyy confirmed consultations with the US and Europe regarding a meeting with Russia. Kyiv insists on a neutral European territory, rejecting Moscow and Budapest.