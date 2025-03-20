Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Norway: they will talk about F-16s, security and diplomacy with the USA
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has begun in Oslo. They plan to discuss diplomacy with the United States and security guarantees. They will also discuss the supply of F-16 aircraft, reports UNN with reference to the OP.
We are grateful to Norway, to you, your team, and parliament for the great support – military, humanitarian, and energy support, which is very important, especially during the last three difficult winters. Thank you very much, we will never forget this. I want to discuss with you the situation at the front, diplomacy with the United States and security guarantees
In addition, the meeting will focus on Norway's participation in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and the development of a joint European plan.
In particular, the leaders will discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, strengthening air defense, supplying F-16 aircraft, artillery systems and ammunition, as well as investments in Ukrainian arms production.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on a visit.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the government will soon ask parliament to increase financial assistance to Ukraine.