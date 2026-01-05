Zelenskyy met with another high-ranking SBU officer after Maliuk confirmed his resignation: what is known

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hero of Ukraine, SBU Colonel Vasyl Kozak, where the parties discussed their vision for the potential of the Security Service and defense in the war, as the Head of State announced on Monday on social media, UNN reports.

"I met with Colonel Vasyl Kozak of the Security Service of Ukraine. He is one of our warriors who develops and carries out active Ukrainian operations that are very tangible for the enemy. It was for such combat results that I had the honor to award him the title of Hero of Ukraine. We discussed his vision for the potential of the SBU and our defense in the war. We must use the maximum possible in the interests of the state and people, the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. The country will be strengthened. Glory to Ukraine!" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A", Yevhen Khmara. The possibilities for the systemic development of the SBU and future special operations were discussed.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The Head of State effectively confirmed Maliuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

