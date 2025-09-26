Zelenskyy loses his mind over his anti-Hungarian obsession: Szijjártó on Hungarian drones in Ukraine's border areas
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "losing his mind" due to an "anti-Hungarian obsession." This was a response to Zelenskyy's words about the possible entry of Hungarian reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind. Szijjártó wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.
Details
President Zelenskyy is losing his mind over his anti-Hungarian obsession. Now he's starting to see things that aren't really there.
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.
UNN also reported that Ukraine banned entry to three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.