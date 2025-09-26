Zelenskyy loses his mind over his anti-Hungarian obsession: Szijjártó on Hungarian drones in Ukraine's border areas

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
02:33 PM • 9628 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 16043 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 11357 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 12458 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 16731 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 19738 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 30498 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35791 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40221 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28507 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.1m/s
59%
763mm
Popular news
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 29953 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 21723 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 11251 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 11838 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17304 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 16031 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17331 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 30494 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35789 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40220 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Andrius Kubilius
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 9640 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 21760 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 29986 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33963 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 41820 views
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Zelenskyy loses his mind over his anti-Hungarian obsession: Szijjártó on Hungarian drones in Ukraine's border areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "losing his mind" due to an "anti-Hungarian obsession." This was a response to Zelenskyy's words about the possible entry of Hungarian reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace.

Zelenskyy loses his mind over his anti-Hungarian obsession: Szijjártó on Hungarian drones in Ukraine's border areas

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind. Szijjártó wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

President Zelenskyy is losing his mind over his anti-Hungarian obsession. Now he's starting to see things that aren't really there.

- Szijjártó wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

UNN also reported that Ukraine banned entry to three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Péter Szijjártó
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine