Zelenskyy preparing for meeting with Trump - Yermak

On the first day of the NATO summit in The Hague, the Ukrainian delegation announced the preparation for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. According to Ukrainian representatives, negotiations with the American side are already underway. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

He also spoke about preparations for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump. We are preparing everything together with our American colleagues. - the message reads.

Yermak added that American representatives made it clear that support for Ukraine in the United States remains.

Today there was a meeting with a large group of American senators, who also said that there is great support (for Ukraine - ed.) from both parties. And we felt it when we were in the USA last time... Late last night I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we also talked about preparing for this meeting - Yermak said in a video distributed with the quoted post.

Recall

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak previously emphasized the positive signals of the first day of the NATO summit, in particular support for Ukraine and awareness of the Russian threat. He also stressed the need for further deliveries of air defense systems, weapons and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Trump plans to meet with Zelensky at NATO summit: White House confirmed