Trump plans to meet with Zelensky at NATO summit: White House confirmed

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The White House confirmed that "US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Zelensky at some point during the NATO summit in The Hague," the publication writes.

They last met on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in April.

Addition

Earlier, Zelensky said he plans to meet with Donald Trump during the NATO summit this week. He said that the Ukrainian and American teams are working on organizational details and the timing of the meeting.

Preparation for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting discussed with Washington - OP