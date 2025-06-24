Trump plans to meet with Zelensky at NATO summit: White House confirmed
Kyiv • UNN
The White House confirmed the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit in The Hague. The leaders last met in April at Pope Francis' funeral.
The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit, Sky News reports, writes UNN.
Details
The White House confirmed that "US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Zelensky at some point during the NATO summit in The Hague," the publication writes.
They last met on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in April.
Addition
Earlier, Zelensky said he plans to meet with Donald Trump during the NATO summit this week. He said that the Ukrainian and American teams are working on organizational details and the timing of the meeting.
Preparation for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting discussed with Washington - OP24.06.25, 13:50 • 3004 views