The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 1598 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27168 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25260 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 47171 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115610 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 103305 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 104783 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156244 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227750 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187839 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin annoys Trump more than he does

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin annoys the Trump administration more than he does because he is constantly lying. He also added that the Russians are trying to accumulate 50,000 troops in the Sumy region.

Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin annoys Trump more than he does

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite his difficult relationship with Donald Trump, he believes the White House is still more irritated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin than he is. The head of state stressed that, unlike Putin, who is constantly lying, he tells the truth, even if that truth is not very pleasant, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

I can say unpleasant things, but I tell the truth. And I say what I think. And he [Putin] can sometimes say very pleasant things, but it's a lie. And I think that for intelligent people, those who lie cause more concern,

- Ukrainian President told a group of journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also added that despite the awkward moments, partners should remain partners. Instead, dialogue with Putin is impossible.

"In a partnership, you may feel very uncomfortable, but be partners. I think the problem with Putin is that if you think you are having a dialogue, you are actually alone," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also expressed the opinion that President Trump and his administration, who are seeking a quick end to hostilities, now understand that Putin does not want to end his full-scale invasion of Ukraine the way the White House sees it.

The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through diplomatic means - State Department28.05.25, 10:15 • 1848 views

In turn, although Trump does not stop criticizing Zelenskyy, he warned Putin on Tuesday that he is "playing with fire" as the Kremlin continues to bomb Ukraine with a record number of drones.

"Vladimir Putin does not realize that if it were not for me, many really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean VERY BAD. He is playing with fire!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Addendum

Zelenskyy said that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Truth Social
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sums
Kyiv
