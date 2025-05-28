Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin annoys Trump more than he does

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite his difficult relationship with Donald Trump, he believes the White House is still more irritated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin than he is. The head of state stressed that, unlike Putin, who is constantly lying, he tells the truth, even if that truth is not very pleasant, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

I can say unpleasant things, but I tell the truth. And I say what I think. And he [Putin] can sometimes say very pleasant things, but it's a lie. And I think that for intelligent people, those who lie cause more concern, - Ukrainian President told a group of journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also added that despite the awkward moments, partners should remain partners. Instead, dialogue with Putin is impossible.

"In a partnership, you may feel very uncomfortable, but be partners. I think the problem with Putin is that if you think you are having a dialogue, you are actually alone," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also expressed the opinion that President Trump and his administration, who are seeking a quick end to hostilities, now understand that Putin does not want to end his full-scale invasion of Ukraine the way the White House sees it.

The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through diplomatic means - State Department

In turn, although Trump does not stop criticizing Zelenskyy, he warned Putin on Tuesday that he is "playing with fire" as the Kremlin continues to bomb Ukraine with a record number of drones.

"Vladimir Putin does not realize that if it were not for me, many really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean VERY BAD. He is playing with fire!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Addendum

Zelenskyy said that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces.