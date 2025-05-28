The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through diplomatic means - State Department

The United States supports any mechanisms that will help end the war between Ukraine and Russia, but it can only be stopped through diplomatic means. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio have repeatedly stated that this is not a war that can be resolved by military means and violence, that it must be done diplomatically. At the same time, you have heard President Trump say that there should be direct negotiations between the parties, direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," Bruce said. - Bruce noted.

At the same time, Bruce noted that Trump and his administration are following Russia's large-scale attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine. She stressed that the United States calls on both sides not to resort to escalation.

We are following reports that the airstrikes carried out by Russia this weekend were the largest air attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Obviously, our thoughts, prayers and awareness are with the victims and their families. We call for restraint and urge all parties to avoid further escalation," Bruce said. - Bruce said.

Bruce also added that the United States continues to support direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. According to her, Trump will support any mechanisms that will help end the war, but a diplomatic solution is needed.

We continue to support direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The President supports any mechanism that leads to a just, lasting and lasting peace - any mechanism. There is no military solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and a diplomatic solution is needed," the spokeswoman summed up. - the spokeswoman summed up.

Addition

US President Donald Trump understands that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out. He warned that he is "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, Politico writes.

At the same time, the publication notes that Trump is frustrated by Putin's indifference to his proposal to reset relations after a peaceful settlement. At the same time, the head of the White House does not know how to proceed further.