The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through diplomatic means - State Department

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through diplomatic means - State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

The US supports any mechanisms for ending the war, but it can only be stopped through diplomatic means. Trump calls on the parties to direct negotiations and avoid escalation.

The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through diplomatic means - State Department

The United States supports any mechanisms that will help end the war between Ukraine and Russia, but it can only be stopped through diplomatic means. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio have repeatedly stated that this is not a war that can be resolved by military means and violence, that it must be done diplomatically. At the same time, you have heard President Trump say that there should be direct negotiations between the parties, direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," Bruce said.

- Bruce noted.

At the same time, Bruce noted that Trump and his administration are following Russia's large-scale attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine. She stressed that the United States calls on both sides not to resort to escalation.

"putin is leading you into the abyss": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russians28.05.25, 01:31 • 2864 views

We are following reports that the airstrikes carried out by Russia this weekend were the largest air attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Obviously, our thoughts, prayers and awareness are with the victims and their families. We call for restraint and urge all parties to avoid further escalation," Bruce said.

- Bruce said.

Bruce also added that the United States continues to support direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. According to her, Trump will support any mechanisms that will help end the war, but a diplomatic solution is needed.

We continue to support direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The President supports any mechanism that leads to a just, lasting and lasting peace - any mechanism. There is no military solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and a diplomatic solution is needed," the spokeswoman summed up.

- the spokeswoman summed up.

Addition

US President Donald Trump understands that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out. He warned that he is "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, Politico writes.

At the same time, the publication notes that Trump is frustrated by Putin's indifference to his proposal to reset relations after a peaceful settlement. At the same time, the head of the White House does not know how to proceed further.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Ukraine
