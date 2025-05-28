vladimir putin is leading the russian people into the abyss. This was stated in a social network X by american senator-republican lindsey graham, addressing the russians, reports UNN.

"I appreciate everything that President (USA - ed.) Donald Trump has done to end this terrible war. But to end any war, you have to have partners who are willing to do so. Putin doesn't want to yet," the politician wrote.

He called for remembering that putin is the man who facilitated the regime of then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in dropping barrel bombs from helicopters on innocent civilians.

The same barbaric behavior is playing out in Ukraine. To the russian people: putin is leading you into the abyss. Tens of thousands of russian soldiers killed and wounded. An economy smaller than Italy's in volume, with pressure approaching. russia is isolated like never before - graham wrote.

He stressed that "this does not make russia great, it makes it a rogue state."

"You, the russian people and the military, deserve better," the senator added.

In early May, Senator-Republican Lindsey Graham said that he has the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that would introduce new "devastating" sanctions against russia and duties for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if russian dictator vladimir putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

