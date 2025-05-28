"putin is leading you into the abyss": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russians

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 70737 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 75351 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 87597 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 144282 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 222193 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 185686 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185345 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164660 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116207 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100279 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.5m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 75765 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 67833 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 23979 views

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

May 27, 04:19 PM • 49681 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 15324 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 67881 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 75807 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 70737 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 186374 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 575335 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 15355 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 24014 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 95255 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 96820 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 93961 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

"putin is leading you into the abyss": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

American Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russians, stating that Putin is leading them into the abyss. He emphasized that Russia has become a rogue state because of Putin's actions.

"putin is leading you into the abyss": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russians

vladimir putin is leading the russian people into the abyss. This was stated in a social network X by american senator-republican lindsey graham, addressing the russians, reports UNN.

Details

"I appreciate everything that President (USA - ed.) Donald Trump has done to end this terrible war. But to end any war, you have to have partners who are willing to do so. Putin doesn't want to yet," the politician wrote.

He called for remembering that putin is the man who facilitated the regime of then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in dropping barrel bombs from helicopters on innocent civilians.

The same barbaric behavior is playing out in Ukraine. To the russian people: putin is leading you into the abyss. Tens of thousands of russian soldiers killed and wounded. An economy smaller than Italy's in volume, with pressure approaching. russia is isolated like never before

- graham wrote.

He stressed that "this does not make russia great, it makes it a rogue state."

"You, the russian people and the military, deserve better," the senator added.

Recall

In early May, Senator-Republican Lindsey Graham said that he has the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that would introduce new "devastating" sanctions against russia and duties for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if russian dictator vladimir putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine22.05.25, 05:18 • 55136 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Lindsey Graham
Bashar al-Assad
Donald Trump
Syria
Italy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.75
Bitcoin
$108,909.60
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,328.10
Ethereum
$2,659.45