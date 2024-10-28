Zelenskyy is convinced that bipartisan support will remain in the US after the election
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine is confident that bipartisan support in the US Congress will continue after the election. Zelenskyy emphasized that policy is determined not only by the leader but also by the Congress itself.
Bipartisan support for Ukraine will remain in the US Congress after the election, regardless of who becomes president. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports .
Many things depend on US policy. It seems to me that this is not a very deep analysis when we say that everything depends on the US elections, a lot, but not everything. Not only the leader changes the policy. We don't know who will be president, but there will definitely be bipartisan support for Ukraine. In any case, the U.S. Congress, with which we work and have developed a strong relationship, will have its own personal influence on this war, regardless of who is president
However, Zelensky noted that the president will still shape international policy.
“Of course, if the US policy changes and the US says: We don't support Ukraine in its sovereign, just defense of its territories, it will certainly be very difficult for us, but that's if the policy changes at all. Then we will think about what to do about it. Definitely not now and only then,” the President said.
He also noted that we should not forget that Europe is a strong continent.
“I would like to see India and China not forgotten, despite the fact that India and China are large economies. But Europe has five times more population (than Russia - ed.) and is ten times larger economically. That is, it is a more attractive market,” Zelensky said.
Addendum Addendum
Bloomberg reported that even if Kamala Harris wins the presidential election in the United States , aid from this ally to Ukraine may decrease.
On October 26, US Republican vice presidential candidate James David Vance, commenting on the war in Ukraine, spoke about “ceding territory”. He stated that Donald Trump's leadership would facilitate a “peaceful” settlement.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he has “no appetite” for continued US support for Ukraine.