Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being urged to return lands that Ukraine failed to liberate during the 2023 counteroffensive. Trump believes that Ukraine can win and Russia's economy will stop.

Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNN

Instead of demands to agree to the loss of occupied territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now being called upon to undertake an even more difficult task - the return of lands that Ukraine failed to liberate during the 2023 counteroffensive. This is reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

He is no longer being asked to make unpleasant concessions on land that Ukraine lost thousands of people defending. Instead, he is now being urged to make an impossible return of land that Ukraine failed to regain in the summer of 2023 during a carefully prepared counteroffensive. Neither of these options is an easy decision that would strengthen Zelenskyy's position or make Ukraine strong.

- the publication states.

Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric24.09.25, 13:07 • 14337 views

In response to Trump's comments, the Kremlin stated that "even a low-skilled specialist" can see that Russian troops are making progress.

The essence of Trump's argument, as the publication emphasizes, is that Russia's economy "is in danger." Thus, constant strikes on the infrastructure of Russian oil refineries have caused a possible shortage of gas, fuel, etc. However, the publication emphasizes that "as in all closed societies, it is impossible to assess how serious this situation is."

Reliance on Russia's economic weakness also rests on a different societal paradigm than the one the Kremlin is currently in. In the pre-invasion world, high inflation, rising wages, a looming massive demobilization crisis, and the damage done to a normal economy by sanctions should weigh on policymakers. But this is Putin's existential war. After it ends, he will likely lose power.

- the publication writes.

The publication also considers a scenario in which Putin will either have to explain the losses and give the people a "victory" that will soothe the pain of mothers and veterans, or drag out the war until the end of his rule. Russia is capable of enduring a million casualties and economic instability - if necessary, China will help, CNN emphasizes.

Meanwhile, after nine months of "peace efforts," Trump admitted that he had previously underestimated the situation: he now believes that Ukraine can win and that the Russian economy will stall. Concluding his post on Truth Social, he stated that NATO can buy weapons from the US and "do whatever they want with them. Good luck to everyone!"

As the publication emphasizes, the American leader speaks of the Alliance as an external force, and of the war he promised to stop as a matter where others will have to rely on luck.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories. The US President expressed the opinion that over time, Ukraine will be able to regain not only its territories, but possibly go even further.

Alona Utkina

