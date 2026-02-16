Zelenskyy: intelligence indicates Russia is preparing a massive strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed to prepare additional protective measures, taking into account intelligence information about Russia's preparation for a massive strike, UNN writes.

"I instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, and the head of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaychenko to prepare the necessary additional protective measures during the day, taking into account intelligence information about Russia's preparation for a massive strike." - Zelenskyy wrote on social media following the selector meeting on the situation in the regions of Ukraine.

According to him, there was a report on the consequences of the night attack – "the Russians used missiles against our energy facilities." "Air defense worked," he noted.

"Even on the eve of the trilateral meetings in Geneva, the Russian army has no other orders than to continue strikes on Ukraine. This eloquently demonstrates how Russia treats the diplomatic efforts of its partners. Every Russian missile is the aggressor's response to calls to end the war, and that is why we insist: only with sufficient pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine can this war truly end. I thank everyone who supports us in this," the President emphasized.

In particular, Zelenskyy noted that the selector meeting discussed the situation in Kharkiv and the region, in Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and the region, in Sumy region, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, in Kyiv and the region, and in Ternopil.

"I instructed the government to expand supplies for Kharkiv under the heat package program, and overall, the program will reach about 90,000 packages," the Head of State said.

"There was a separate report by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on the preparation of meetings in the format of an energy 'Ramstein' this week in France – representatives of the 'Group of Seven' states, partners from Northern Europe and the Baltics will be present, as well as ministers from the USA, Canada, and the EU. We identified specific things we need, and the minister will focus on these energy support packages," Zelenskyy noted.

The President also indicated that "these days, on the sidelines of the conference in Munich, we discussed energy with some partners, and existing agreements must be implemented in the coming days."

"We are also working to accelerate the supply of missiles for air defense – this is an unchangeable priority. The task of all relevant institutions of our state is to accelerate partners with air defense. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced new aid for air defense missiles