Zelenskyy held a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Moldova and Romania. The Presidential Office revealed the details
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania are deepening cooperation in the field of security, energy and economy. Special attention is paid to supporting Moldova and countering Russian threats.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of Moldova Maia Sandu and President of Romania Nikushor Dan – the first in a trilateral format, which allows to deepen security, energy and economic cooperation between the countries, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.
According to the OP, Ukraine has proposed appointing coordinators at the level of foreign ministers for constant contacts in this format.
The main topics of discussion are regional security, countering hybrid threats and cybersecurity, energy security, cross-border cooperation, logistical connectivity, military-technical cooperation and European integration.
Special attention was paid to supporting Moldova, because the stability in the region depends on the security of this country.
In addition, they discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and joint actions that should force the aggressor state to a just peace.
The parties also discussed supporting the joint movement of Ukraine and Moldova towards membership in the European Union. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Moldova are moving along this path together, and no one should be allowed to divide the countries in the negotiation process.
Special attention is paid to countering Russian hybrid threats and cyberattacks, which the Russian Federation is particularly actively carrying out in the countries of the Black Sea region.
Among other important topics of the meeting are infrastructure projects, in particular the construction of a highway that will connect Ukraine, Moldova and Romania, as well as the development of railway infrastructure.
