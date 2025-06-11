Ukraine will help Moldova avoid energy blackmail by the Russian Federation - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Zelensky said that Ukraine will help Moldova avoid energy blackmail by the Russian Federation, which is using the occupied Transnistria. Ukraine will also help reduce the risks for Chisinau.
Ukraine will work together with Moldova to pre-empt Russia's plans to use the occupied Transnistria as a tool of pressure on Moldova, and in particular its President Maia Sandu, in the next heating season.
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe summit, UNN reports.
Details
As for the Transnistrian crisis, which was, maybe the President of Moldova will tell about it in more detail, but we were ready to help, to do everything to help Moldova avoid this pressure - on Chisinau, and, accordingly, on Maia Sandu. We understood that these were artificial steps by the Russian Federation and, therefore, understandable steps to prevent this. It's not easy, but we are standing here next to Moldova and will continue to do everything to ensure that there are fewer risks there
Recall
After the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without gas supplies, and the energy supply structure changed significantly on the Right Bank .
At the same time, the Moldovan TPP, located in Transnistria, stopped supplying electricity to the right bank of the Dniester and switched to reserve coal fuel.