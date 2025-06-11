russia wants to tear Moldova away from the EU and turn it against Ukraine - Sandu
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Moldova stated that the country is facing a hybrid war from russia. Sandu called for regional cooperation to counter security threats.
Moldova has long faced a hybrid war from Russia - through blackmail, disinformation and political corruption. In addition, the Kremlin is trying to tear Moldova away from the EU and turn it against Ukraine. This was stated by the President of the country, Maia Sandu, at the summit in Odesa, UNN reports.
Moldova knows what a hybrid war is, what it looks like in reality. Energy blackmail, fake protests, disinformation, organized crime masquerading as political parties. So, we must support the order of preventing hybrid threats here in Odesa. We see this as part of our defense
She called for regional cooperation in cybersecurity and energy to stop illegal flows of money, strengthen energy cooperation and cybersecurity. Sandu also directly named Russia as the source of security threats in the region.
Russia wants to separate Moldova from the European Union and even turn it against Ukraine. We cannot allow that. Moldova is further with you, because we understand what is at stake is Ukrainian security and Moldovan security
Sandu reminded about the support that Moldova has already provided to Ukraine. In particular, this is the training of deminers, shelter for more than 100 thousand refugees, transit of products and energy flows, etc.
We are rebuilding roads, railways, so that they become a guarantee of reconstruction from the war
Russia plans to capture Odesa and reach the border with Moldova and Romania - Zelensky11.06.25, 19:45 • 868 views