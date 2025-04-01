Zelenskyy heard Umerov about contacts with the American side: details
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the transfer of data on Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure to the American side. Kyiv insists that every violation be recorded.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov about contacts with the American side and the transfer of information about Russian violations regarding energy, reports UNN.
... the Minister of Defense of Ukraine reported today about contacts with our partners, in particular with the American side. We have provided all the necessary information about Russian violations regarding energy: there were strikes, today there was another strike in Kherson, the use of a Russian drone on an energy facility, on equipment - absolutely consciously and purposefully - part of the city remained without electricity
According to the Head of State, Kyiv insists that every such violation must be recorded and receive a response from our partners.
It is from such small details that Russia's major delays in the diplomatic process are made up. The unconditional cessation of strikes, which America proposed, is currently not implemented only because of Russia's position
Let's add
In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that the stability of support is one of the key factors in protecting against Russian aggression.
Putin counts on pauses in supply, on disputes between partners, on all signs of instability. He believes that unity in the protection of life will not be preserved. And therefore it is so important to do everything to preserve unity, to preserve constructive work with all partners. Ukraine is doing this
Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff regarding the staffing and provision of brigades01.04.25, 22:34 • 9336 views
Earlier
As UNN reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first meeting of countries that are ready to deploy a potential peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine. It should take place this Friday, April 4.