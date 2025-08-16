Zelenskyy has not heard from Trump after talks with Putin - journalist
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not received information from Donald Trump regarding his talks with Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The meeting did not lead to a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, and a lunch between the US and Russian teams will not take place.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet received any news from US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was reported on his X page by Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller.
It is unclear what happened, whether an agreement was reached or not, but a person close to the Ukrainian President said that Zelenskyy has not yet received any news from Trump, and called the situation "very strange"
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin16.08.25, 02:06 • 5682 views
Let's add
And although Russian representatives called the meeting good and productive, the US leader noted that there is no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
Also, media outlets, citing the White House, report that the lunch between the US and Russian teams will not take place. Trump is returning to Washington.
Recall
Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.
They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.
During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"
To this, the Russian dictator pretended that he did not hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either did not understand or did not hear what was being said to him.
The negotiations were held in a "three-on-three" format.
From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.