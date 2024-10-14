Zelenskyy: Fierce fighting continues at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, Russians are trying to break through defense in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reported active operations along the entire frontline. Russians have been trying to break through the defense in Kursk region for five days, but Ukrainian troops are holding out and counterattacking.
The fighting is particularly fierce in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, in the Kursk region for the fifth day Russian attempts to break through the defense have been going on. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting of the National Security Council, UNN reports.
"I held a regular meeting. There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky on the operational situation. Active actions are taking place along the entire frontline, but the fighting is particularly fierce in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Russians have been trying to break through our defense in the Kursk region for five days. The guys are holding on and counterattacking," Zelensky said.
