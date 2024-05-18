Zelenskyy explains why russia may launch an offensive to the north

A possible russian offensive in the north may be another attempt to pull Ukrainian forces away from Donbas. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The Kharkiv direction, we believe, is the main operation they launched in order to draw the Ukrainian forces away from Donbas, their main goal - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that the russians have not changed their goals, and all their operations may be aimed at capturing Donbas.

Or maybe in the north (russian offensive - ed.)? Perhaps, as another attempt to pull the forces away from Donbas. That is, all their operations may be aimed at this, at capturing our Donbas. They have not changed their goals. But it may be that the goal is the same, but if there are weaknesses, God forbid, there may be more problems along the way - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reportedthat Russia does not have enough forces to launch a full-scale offensive on Kyiv, as it did at the beginning of the offensive in 2022.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov reportedthat the Russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

